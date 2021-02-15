Covid-19: PM urges optimistic but patient approach to pandemic
- Published
Related Topics
People must be "optimistic but patient" about the coronavirus situation in the UK and the end to restrictions, Boris Johnson has said.
The PM hailed the "achievement" of the vaccine rollout, but warned that now was not the time to relax.
He said he would set out a roadmap next week, providing a "route to normality" to move England out of lockdown.
It comes after No 10 said it had hit its target to offer a jab to the UK's 15 million most vulnerable people.