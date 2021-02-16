Covid-19: Shielding list expanded and youngest pupils to return to Scotland's classrooms

The youngest pupils are to return to Scotland's classrooms for face-to-face teaching from next week. The move will see all children in P1 to P3 and those at pre-school returning from Monday 22 February. Other age groups will continue to learn from home, apart from some secondary pupils who need to complete coursework. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was unlikely that any other pupils would return to school before 15 March at the earliest, while all other lockdown measures will remain in place until at least the end of this month. You can read more about the plans for reopening schools across the UK here.