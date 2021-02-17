Covid: PM to focus on 'data, not dates' for lockdown easing
Boris Johnson says a "data not dates" approach to coming out of lockdown is "absolutely right", stressing England will exit restrictions "cautiously".
The prime minister says he will set out "what we can" in a road map for easing measures on Monday.
"We want to be going one way from now on, based on the incredible vaccination rollout," he said.
It comes after a call from government scientific adviser Professor Dame Angela McLean for a data-led approach.
