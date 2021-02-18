Covid-19: 'Strong decline' in virus and 'long Covid' compensation call

A video with celebrities including Romesh Ranganathan, Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar (below, from left) urging people from ethnic minority communities to get the Covid vaccine will be shown across the UK's main commercial TV channels. It will be screened on ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 at 21:56 GMT, as well as on STV and various Sky channels. While the BBC's charter prevents it taking part in such a campaign, the issues will feature on its TV and radio programming.