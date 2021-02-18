Coronavirus: Starmer targets savers and NI extends lockdown

In his 30s with no underlying health conditions, Liam Thorp was surprised to be told he qualified for a Covid vaccine. As suspected, a mistake had been made - the NHS had listed him as 6.2cm tall, giving him a worrying body mass index of 28,000. "I've put on a few pounds in lockdown but I was surprised to have made it to clinically, morbidly-obese," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It really made me rethink what I was going to do for pancake night."