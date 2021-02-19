Covid-19: UK's surplus vaccine pledge and two million 'not given flight refunds'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. UK pledges surplus Covid vaccines to poorer nations
With the UK having ordered more than 400 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines, it's expected to have many left over once all adults have been offered jabs. And Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pledge to donate a majority of that surplus to poorer countries in a speech to fellow leaders of rich nations in the G7 later.
2. Wales plans wider school return on 15 March
Primary pupils aged eight and over may be able to return to school in Wales from 15 March, if Covid cases continue to fall. Children aged between three and seven are due back in class on Monday and First Minister Mark Drakeford will later announce proposals for the return of more pupils. However, stay-at-home lockdown rules are expected to stay in place for another three weeks.
3. Health workers appeal for better protective gear
Nearly 20 major healthcare bodies are appealing to the PM for better masks and other personal protection against coronavirus - saying current measures to stop airborne spread of the disease are "inadequate". They say at least 930 health and care workers have died of Covid-19 and more are experiencing long-term effects. The government says safety is a priority, it's monitoring evidence on airborne transmission and will update advice "where necessary".
4. 'We can't get a refund for our £980 flights'
More than two million people have not been refunded for flights they were unable to board due to coronavirus restrictions, and many may not be entitled to one, according to the Which? consumer group. Rebecca Howe says she lost £980 after restrictions introduced by Spain on Christmas Eve meant her family couldn't travel to Lanzarote. "We asked for a refund, but were told as the flight was still operating, we weren't entitled," she says.
5. 'I'm feeling anxious yet also optimistic'
Following the government's appointment of former Love Island contestant Dr Alex George as its youth mental health ambassador, we ask a group of young people what's keeping them "hopeful" through lockdown. Here's what they say.
