Harry and Meghan not returning as working members of Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not return as working members of the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace has said.
The Queen confirmed the couple would not "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service".
A statement said the Royal Family were "saddened by their decision", which was first announced last January.
The couple said "service is universal" and offered to continue supporting the organisations they have represented.
The duke and duchess said last year they would step back as "senior" royals and work to become financially independent.
They formally stepped down in March, with a plan to review the arrangements after 12 months.
The confirmation means Prince Harry and Meghan will return their honorary military appointments and Royal patronages.
Their departure follows conversations between Harry and members of the Royal Family.
"The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.
"While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role."
They added: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."
The announcement comes days after the couple, who now live in California, revealed they are expecting their second child.
They are due to talk about their decision to step away from the monarchy in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.
Since stepping back from royal duties, they have signed deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify.
The duchess also recently won a High Court privacy battle against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of extracts from a letter to her father.