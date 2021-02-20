Covid-19: Care home visitors and ambulance delay 'victims'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. England care home residents to get one visitor each
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal his roadmap for easing lockdown in England on Monday. The first step to be confirmed is a relaxation of the rules for care homes, with residents allowed to pick one person to visit them from 8 March. They will be able to meet indoors and hold hands, but visitors must wear personal protective equipment and have a Covid test before entering the home.
2. Ambulance delays led to 'secondary Covid victims'
Rose Rwagasore was working as a nurse at a north London hospital on New Year's Eve when her children called her to say their father, Robert Wabwire, had a sudden headache and was vomiting. Despite calling 999, no ambulance arrived and by the time Rose got home, he had deteriorated further. The family rung 999 four times but it took more than three hours for an ambulance to arrive. Robert had died by the time paramedics got there. Royal College of Emergency Medicine vice-president Adrian Boyle said: "Covid has taken a very fragile system and basically pushed it over the edge."
3. Send vaccines to poorer nations now, WTO tells UK
With the UK fast approaching the 17 million mark for first doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the prime minister has said the country's surplus supply will be given to poorer nations. But that's not soon enough, argues the new head of the World Trade Organization. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said it was "in the interest" of wealthy countries for developing nations to get access to vaccines - and quickly.
4. Travel industry begs for 'route out of crisis'
The travel industry has urged the prime minister to provide a roadmap to get people travelling again this summer. In an open letter, travel organisations and businesses have asked for more help to safeguard employees' livelihoods and rebuild the £80bn contribution the sector makes to the UK economy.
5. Lockdown in Britain's 'plague village'
Famous for locking down more than 300 years ago to stop the spread of disease during the Great Plague of 1665, the Derbyshire village of Eyam is no stranger to quarantine. The BBC's Fergal Keane visited the village's residents at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. One year later, how have they been coping?
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, including our how we will know if the coronavirus vaccines are working.
