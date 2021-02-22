Covid-19: PM plans to reopen shops and gyms on 12 April, and vaccine rollout working 'spectacularly'

In his statement to MPs, Mr Johnson confirmed that schools in England will reopen on 8 March, with individual schools allowed to decide a phased return in that week. Sean Coughlan, the BBC's family and education correspondent, runs through what we can expect when schools reopen. There will be mass Covid testing in secondary schools - with parents expected to carry out the swabs at home twice a week, after three tests in school. Face coverings will also be required in some secondary school classrooms. There are as yet no plans so far for primary school pupils to be tested. Younger pupils in Scotland and Wales began returning to the classroom today. In Northern Ireland, pre-school, nursery and pupils in primaries one to three will return to classrooms on 8 March. After two weeks, they will resume remote learning so older pupils in years 12 to 14 can go back to school.