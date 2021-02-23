Covid-19: PM defends 'cautious' plan, and travel bookings surge

Boris Johnson has defended his plan to end lockdown in England, after it was criticised by some for being too cautious. Mr Johnson faced the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs on Monday night, with some saying the five-week gap between "stages" of reopening was too long and too inflexible. But Mr Johnson said there would be "no backtracking". Lockdown will start to end in England on 8 March, when schools reopen, and two people are allowed to meet outdoors. On 29 March, six people, or two households, will be able to meet outdoors - including in private gardens. Non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality are due to open on 12 April, with all restrictions due to end by 21 June. Meanwhile in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon will reveal her plan to end lockdown later today.