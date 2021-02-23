Covid-19: PM defends 'cautious' plan, and travel bookings surge
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM defends 'cautious' end of lockdown plan
Boris Johnson has defended his plan to end lockdown in England, after it was criticised by some for being too cautious. Mr Johnson faced the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs on Monday night, with some saying the five-week gap between "stages" of reopening was too long and too inflexible. But Mr Johnson said there would be "no backtracking". Lockdown will start to end in England on 8 March, when schools reopen, and two people are allowed to meet outdoors. On 29 March, six people, or two households, will be able to meet outdoors - including in private gardens. Non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality are due to open on 12 April, with all restrictions due to end by 21 June. Meanwhile in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon will reveal her plan to end lockdown later today.
2. Travel bookings surge after PM's statement
Under Mr Johnson's plan, international travel will not return until 17 May at the earliest - but that hasn't put people off booking. Tui reported their best day of bookings in over a month, with strong interest in Greece, Spain and Turkey for the summer. Thomas Cook said traffic to its website was up over 100% on Monday from 15:00 GMT onwards. EasyJet also reported a 337% surge in flight bookings and a 630% jump in holiday bookings. Mr Johnson said a global travel taskforce would put forward a report on how to return to international travel on 12 April.
3. UK unemployment increases again
The rate of unemployment in the UK rose to 5.1% in the three months to December, official figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that was 1.3 percentage points higher than for the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. There was better news on pay - allowing for inflation, regular pay in October to December was up 3.3% up on the previous year.
4. Biden marks 500,000 US Covid deaths
President Joe Biden has addressed the nation as the US marks 500,000 deaths from Covid-19, the highest toll of any country in the world. "As a nation, we can't accept such a cruel fate... we have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow," he said. Watch more from his speech below.
5. How at risk are children in schools?
Younger pupils returned to school in Scotland and Wales yesterday, and all pupils are due to return in England on 8 March, with Northern Ireland schools beginning to reopen on the same day. But what is the risk? Watch our explainer below.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This page has the plan to end lockdown in England in detail.
