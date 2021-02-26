BBC News

Covid: The roadmap out of lockdown in South Asian languages

image copyrightGary John Norman/Getty Images
image captionIf infections stay controlled, England's lockdown will end on 21 June.

The prime minister has announced his plans for gradually easing Covid restrictions in England.

The "roadmap" reveals that the lockdown will be eased in four stages. The first stage, beginning on 8 March, will see schools reopen, two people allowed to socialise outdoors, and care home residents able to receive one regular visitor.

The second stage, from 12 April, will see non-essential shops, gyms and hairdressers reopen, plus people in groups of up to six will be allowed to meet in outdoor hospitality spaces.

From 17 May, more people will be able to socialise indoors in spaces like pubs and restaurants. This roadmap eventually leads to 21 June when, all being well, the prime minister hopes limits on socialising can be removed.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the new plans in five languages: Sylheti, Gujarati, Tamil, Urdu and Punjabi.

Sylheti

Poppy Begum explains the prime minister's plans to take England out of lockdown in Sylheti.

media captionPoppy Begum explains England’s roadmap out of lockdown in Sylheti

Gujarati

Rupal Rajani explains the prime minister's plans to take England out of lockdown in Gujarati.

media captionRupal Rajani explains England’s roadmap out of lockdown in Gujarati

Tamil

Jeyapragash Nallusamy explains the prime minister's plans to take England out of lockdown in Tamil.

media captionJeyapragash Nallusamy explains England’s roadmap out of lockdown in Tamil

Urdu

Haroon Rashid explains the prime minister's plans to take England out of lockdown in Urdu.

media captionHaroon Rashid explains England's roadmap out of lockdown in Urdu

Punjabi

Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains the prime minister's plans to take England out of lockdown in Punjabi.

media captionRaj Kaur Bilkhu explains England’s roadmap out of lockdown in Punjabi

