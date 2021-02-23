Covid-19: Scotland lockdown roadmap unveiled and vaccine passports review

Andy Cain usually plays football a few times a week but lockdown forced him to hang up his boots. Like many others, he's looking forward to getting back on the pitch, after the prime minister announced outdoor sport would be allowed to resume in England from 29 March. "You don't realise how important it is until it's taken away from you," 25-year-old Andy says. "With football, it's not about talking at length about our problems. You completely forget your problems because you're enjoying yourself." Along with other football fans, Andy has been telling Radio 1 Newsbeat what he misses most about the game. You can read about when other restrictions could be lifted in our guide to the roadmap out of lockdown in England.