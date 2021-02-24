Covid-19: 'No child's prospects should be blighted by pandemic', and Reading and Leeds festivals 'a go'

No child's prospects should be "blighted" by the pandemic, the education secretary has said, as he set out funding for schools in England. At a Downing Street briefing, Gavin Williamson said £700m of funding would be available to schools to help pupils catch-up on missed learning. He also said teachers would be "trusted" when it came to assessments for students and that there would be "no algorithms whatsoever" used in determining exam grades in the summer. Details of how grades will be awarded will be set out on Thursday, Mr Williamson added. He also said the "full return" of schools and colleges from 8 March is justified by scientific advice, which will be supported by a "robust" testing regime.