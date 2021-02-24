Covid-19: Adverts urge people to 'keep going' and remain at home
An advertising campaign has been launched to encourage people across the UK to "keep going" and remain at home.
The government adverts come amid falling infection rates, the success of the vaccine rollout and the launch of the roadmap out of lockdown.
People are also being urged to continue behavioural changes, including social distancing, hand washing and wearing face masks.
The TV advert is being shown for the first time on Wednesday night on ITV.
The campaign will also run on radio, advertising billboards and social media.
On Wednesday, a further 9,938 cases were recorded across the UK as well as 442 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government figures. It takes the death toll by that measure to 121,747.
England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said "we must all continue to play our part" in controlling the spread of the virus.
He said: "Infection rates are falling, but they still remain very high and the impact of Covid-19 is still putting pressure on hospitals across the country.
"Vaccines give clear hope for the future, but for now we must all continue to play our part in protecting the NHS and saving lives."
Wednesday's figures showed 18,242,873 have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The seven-day average for cases is down by 14.7% while deaths within 28 days of a positive test are down by 31%.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a four-step plan to ease England's lockdown, which could see all legal limits on social contact lifted by 21 June, if strict conditions are met.
In the first phase, on 8 March, schools will reopen and recreation in an outdoor public spaces - such as a park - will be allowed between two people.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "The British resolve during this pandemic has been astounding. We've all pulled together to help each other out.
"I know it's been a long year but we can't let up now. Everything we're doing is bringing us one step closer to beating this virus.
"The vaccine rollout is going extremely well and is saving lives - but it is not the only way we will reduce infection rates and be able to get back to normality.
"So let's keep going. I encourage everyone to keep playing their part and stay at home - keep washing your hands, wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance which will ensure that, together, we beat this."