BBC News

Covid-19: GCSE and A-level grades decided by teachers, and more positive jab news

Published
Related Topics

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. Teachers to grade England's GCSEs and A-levels

Teachers will decide the grades of pupils in England whose GCSEs and A-levels have been cancelled because of the pandemic. Exams watchdog Ofqual says schools will be able to use a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays to determine grades, with exam boards drawing up test papers solely to help inform their judgement. Teachers had already been placed centrally to arrangements for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

image copyrightPA Media

2. Public need 'home truths' on economy

Former Chancellor Lord Hammond says the government must risk unpopularity and tell "some difficult home truths" about the state of the economy. Dealing with the pandemic has been the financial equivalent of "fighting a war", he says, and the government may have to admit it can no longer deliver on "very extravagant commitments" made before coronavirus hit.

media captionThe former chancellor Philip Hammond says ministers will not be able to stick to pre-pandemic spending plans.

3. Single-shot vaccine 'safe and effective'

US regulators say the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which is administered in a single jab, is safe and effective. It could be authorised for use there within days. The UK has ordered 30 million doses of the jab and the government has previously said that - provided it is approved by British regulators - deliveries could be expected "in the second half of this year".

image copyrightReuters

4. Is Covid becoming a disease of the poor?

Council data shows that despite high infection rates, just 61% of people aged over 80 have been vaccinated in Birmingham's deprived, ethnically diverse area of Alum Rock. A few miles north in leafy, more affluent Sutton Four Oaks the figure is 95% and infection rates have been three times lower of late. Health correspondent Nick Triggle examines whether this trend is being repeated across the country.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionAlum Rock is in a central area of the city

5. Mother and son become tap-dancing lockdown stars

When the pandemic hit, choreographer and dance teacher Lizzi Gee found herself out of work. So she decided to use her new-found spare time to teach her son Rufus, eight, to tap dance. Now their mother and son routines attract millions of hits online...

media captionLizzi and her eight-year-old son Rufus have been sharing their routines online

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Remind yourself when lockdown restrictions are being eased in your part of the world.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.

Related Topics