Covid-19: Queen's vaccine call and 'superhero' mum inspires family of nurses
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Queen makes vaccine call
The Queen is urging people to get vaccinated against Covid, telling NHS leaders she hopes those who are reluctant will "think about other people". Since receiving her first jab in January, she says she feels "protected" and the injection "didn't hurt at all". England's vaccine deployment programme chief, Dr Emily Lawson, believes the monarch's comments are an "incredibly important vote of confidence".
2. Senior doctor 'shortage' could hit NHS recovery
Doctors' representatives say allowing NHS staff to recover from dealing with the pandemic is crucial, given there was "widespread burnout" even before Covid hit. The British Medical Association Scotland says vacancies for consultants may now be higher than 15% and it will be "impossible" for NHS Scotland to recover if senior staff cannot be retained. The Scottish government says the number of consultants has increased by more than 56% since 2006.
3. 'Vaccine will give me some normality'
While the main thrust of the vaccine rollout has targeted older age groups, nearly 200,000 younger people across the UK classed as extremely clinically vulnerable have had jabs. Two of them told us how they felt about getting their first dose.
4. 'Delays and politicking cost lives'
Party politicking and delayed decisions have caused lives to be lost to coronavirus, according to Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann. One year since the first case was reported in Northern Ireland, Mr Swann tells us the public health message has been damaged by politicians failing to stand together.
5. 'Superhero' inspired family of nurses
District nurse Linda Obiageli Udeagbala was such a strong character, her family almost felt she was "invincible", until she died with Covid - aged 60 - this month. Now, her children talk with pride about how Linda's 17 years with the health service inspired them to follow in her footsteps.
