Covid-19: Hunt for Brazilian variant, and extra money for vaccine rollout
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Hunt for Brazilian variant in England
The P1 variant of Covid-19 emerged in Manaus in northern Brazil. Experts fear that, like other variants, it could be more contagious than "regular" Covid, and less responsive to vaccines. Six cases of the variant have now been found in the UK - and officials don't know where one patient is. In England, two patients are from the same household in South Gloucestershire after someone returned from Brazil on 10 February - five days before the hotel quarantine rule came into force. Three Scottish residents have also tested positive - they flew to north-east Scotland from Brazil via Paris and London. But the identity of the sixth case is unknown, because the person did not complete their test registration card. Anyone without a result from a test on 12 or 13 February is now being asked to come forward. Labour said news of the Brazilian variant was "further proof that the delay in introducing a hotel quarantine was reckless".
2. Extra money for vaccine rollout
The UK's vaccination rollout will receive an extra £1.65bn in the Budget to help it reach its target of offering a first dose to every adult by 31 July. The chancellor will also announce that £22m of the existing funding will be used in a trial to see if mixing different vaccine doses works. More than 20 million people in the UK have had a first dose. Watch more about the rollout below.
3. Don't raise taxes yet, say MPs
Now is "not the time for tax rises" as they could undermine the UK's economic recovery from Covid - but they may be needed at a later date, MPs have said. Ahead of the Budget on Wednesday, a Treasury Committee report warns that public finances are on an "unsustainable long-term trajectory". Government borrowing for this financial year has now reached £270.6bn - which is £222bn more than a year ago, according to the Office for National Statistics.
4. Wedding venues reopen in Wales
Wedding and civil partnership ceremonies can take place at licensed venues in Wales from Monday, as lockdown restrictions are slightly relaxed. But as wedding receptions are still not allowed in Wales, some couples have delayed their big day until later in the year. Previously, only register offices and places of worship were allowed to perform marriages. "Licensed venues" include places such as hotels and stately homes.
5. From lorry driver to living in a van
Alex has been homeless on and off for 10 years - but when the pandemic hit he lost his job as a lorry driver and found himself living in the back of a van. Watch his story here.
