Covid-19: Hunt for Brazilian variant, and extra money for vaccine rollout

The P1 variant of Covid-19 emerged in Manaus in northern Brazil. Experts fear that, like other variants, it could be more contagious than "regular" Covid, and less responsive to vaccines. Six cases of the variant have now been found in the UK - and officials don't know where one patient is. In England, two patients are from the same household in South Gloucestershire after someone returned from Brazil on 10 February - five days before the hotel quarantine rule came into force. Three Scottish residents have also tested positive - they flew to north-east Scotland from Brazil via Paris and London. But the identity of the sixth case is unknown, because the person did not complete their test registration card. Anyone without a result from a test on 12 or 13 February is now being asked to come forward. Labour said news of the Brazilian variant was "further proof that the delay in introducing a hotel quarantine was reckless".