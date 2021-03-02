Covid-19: Search for Brazil variant case narrows and furlough set to continue

The search for an individual infected with the Covid variant first found in Brazil has been narrowed down to 379 households in south-east England. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the unidentified case had been traced back to a batch of home testing kits - and each of the relevant households was being contacted. It is one of six cases of the "concerning" variant found in the UK last month. The first study of the variant suggests it is more contagious than other variants, and may evade immunity provided by past Covid infections. "We're doing all we can to stop the spread of this new variant in the UK, to analyse its effects, and to develop an updated vaccine," Mr Hancock said.