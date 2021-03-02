Meghan: Mail on Sunday appeal over privacy case rejected
- Published
The Mail on Sunday has been refused permission to appeal the Duchess of Sussex's High Court privacy victory.
Lord Justice Warby said he saw no grounds to overturn his judgement that publishing extracts of a letter to her father was a breach of copyright.
He also granted the duchess an interim £450,000 payment towards legal costs.
The court heard her total bill was £1.5m, which Associated Newspapers - publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline - called "extraordinary".
The Duchess of Sussex took legal action after a series of articles published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper and the MailOnline in February 2019 reproduced parts of a handwritten letter sent from Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.
Last month, Meghan was granted "summary judgement" in relation to her privacy claim, meaning she won that part of the case without having to go to trial.
At the time, the judge said Meghan had a "reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private".
Lawyers for the Mail had argued the duchess had intended the letter's contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy.
At a remote hearing on Tuesday, Associated Newspapers Limited's (ANL) lawyers applied for permission to appeal against that ruling on 10 grounds.
But Lord Justice Warby refused permission to appeal, saying it had "no real prospect" of success.
He added: "The Court of Appeal, of course, may take a different view and the defendant has a right to renew this application to a Court of Appeal judge.
Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex also called for a front-page apology on the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline home page, and asked the judge to order ANL to hand over any copies of the letter and destroy any electronic copies of it or any notes made about it.
Lord Justice Warby said he would not make an order for "delivery up or destruction" of any copies of Meghan's letter to her father "at this stage".
The Duchess's legal team also called for the judge to order the paper to publish a statement on its front page - and on its online platform - stating she had won her case " to act as a deterrent to future infringers".
Lord Justice Warby said he would make "a limited order for publication and dissemination" of the result of the summary judgment application, but that it would be "considerably more limited than the order sought".
He ruled that any "financial remedies" to be granted to Meghan for misuse of private information would be considered at a further hearing in late April or early May.
That same hearing would also deal with Meghan's claim under the Data Protection Act, as well as "the issue of copyright ownership", he stated.