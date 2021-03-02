Replacing Trident could take the UK-US 'special relationship' to "new heights"

Lisa Gordon-Hegarty, who until November ran the US nuclear weapons industry as Administrator of the National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA), has told BBC Newsnight, "there is no doubt in my mind that these conversations have been taking place in the national security council staff and with the secretaries of state and defence and their counterparts in the UK and perhaps with president Biden and with the prime minister. It's important, it's imperative that we continue to remain in alliance, in alignment with our UK counterparts".