Covid-19: Furlough extended to September, and Texas ends mask rule

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will reveal the government's tax and spending plans in the Budget later - and the latest announcement before the speech is that the UK furlough scheme will be extended to the end of September. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, as it's officially known, began in March 2020 and was due to finish at the end of April. It pays 80% of an employee's wages when they cannot work during the pandemic. It has protected 11m jobs so far, at a cost of almost £50bn, and has already been extended twice. Under the latest extension, the employer will pay 10% of the furlough in July, and 20% in August and September. Mr Sunak will also announce that a fourth grant from the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme will be available from April. Our budget preview is here - while the chart below shows how UK public sector net debt has risen.