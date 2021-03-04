Covid: Who should be shielding in South Asian languages
A further 1.7 million people have been added to the shielding list in England.
This is the list of people who are most at risk of needing hospital treatment if they catch coronavirus.
The addition comes after health experts developed a new way to measure risk levels based on wider factors, not just health.
These new factors include ethnicity, deprivation (by postcode), weight and age.
There are already 2.3 million people on the shielding list.
They are advised to stay at home and take extra precautions until 31 March.
Those on the list should still shield even if they have had two doses of the vaccine.
Punjabi
Dr Carter Singh explains who has been added to the shielding list in Punjabi.
Tamil
Dr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains who has been added to the shielding list in Tamil.
Urdu
Dr Nadia Ghani explains who has been added to the shielding list in Urdu.
Gujarati
Dr Komal Badiani explains who has been added to the shielding list in Gujarati.
Sylheti
Dr Anika Ahmed explains who has been added to the shielding list in Sylheti.