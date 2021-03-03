Toronto van attack: Alek Minassian guilty of killing 10 people
- Published
Related Topics
A Canadian man who killed 10 people by ploughing a van into pedestrians in Toronto has been found guilty on all 26 charges related to the 2018 attack.
Alek Minassian had admitted to the attack, but his lawyers argued he was not criminally responsible due to his autism spectrum disorder.
Justice Anne Malloy dismissed this claim, saying Minassian's attack was the "act of a reasoning mind".
Minassian faced 10 charges of murder and 16 charges of attempted murder.