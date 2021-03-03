Budget 2021: Domestic abuse extra money welcomed, but 'shortfall remains'
Domestic abuse schemes in England and Wales will receive an extra £19m from the government over the next two years.
Most of the money will go towards programmes working with abusers, to reduce the risk of reoffending.
The domestic abuse commissioner said the money was "hugely welcome" but called for longer-term funding.
Charities said more detail was needed on how the extra money would be used, and that a £200m "shortfall" remained in funding domestic abuse services.
The announcement is in addition to the £125m allocated last month to help councils in England give therapy and support to survivors and their children in the year 2021-22.
Most of the £19m, announced on Wednesday by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of his Budget, will be delivered over the next year to programmes working with perpetrators.
Women's Aid said working with perpetrators was important but "must never come at the expense of funding lifesaving support for survivors".
The charity added that an estimated funding "shortfall" of more than £200m would mean "women and children will be turned away from the lifesaving support they need".
Tracy Blackwell, from the charity Refuge, added that the Budget had not addressed the "huge gap" in funding faced by many refuges for those seeking emergency help.
Domestic abuse has increased across the UK and the world during Covid lockdowns, organisations have reported.
The United Nations has called the global increase in domestic abuse a "shadow pandemic".
In the UK, charities say there has been a surge in demand for services. Police forces have also recorded a rise in incidents.
'Respite rooms'
Some £4m of the new funding will help to pilot a network of so-called "respite rooms" to give specialist support to vulnerable homeless women in England in 2022-23.
John Plummer, co-ordinator of London Prisons Mission, said the pilot was a "step in the right direction" to help women who become homeless after leaving prison.
But he said the respite rooms must "support women into long-term safe and secure accommodation, not just provide emergency accommodation, in order to help them rebuild their lives".
Domestic abuse commissioner Nicole Jacobs said Mr Sunak's announcement of the £19m was "hugely welcome" and would "make a significant difference" to domestic abuse survivors.
However, she also said longer-term funding was needed for community-based support services.
