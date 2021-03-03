Buckingham Palace 'concerned' by Meghan bullying claims
Buckingham Palace says it is "very concerned" about claims of bullying made against the Duchess of Sussex.
Earlier, Meghan said she was "saddened" after the Times newspaper reported she faced a bullying complaint during her time at Kensington Palace.
Her spokesman said it was the "latest attack on her character".
The Palace said its team would "look into the circumstances" and speak to the members of staff "to see if lessons can be learned".
The Royal Household does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace, the statement added.
According to the story in the Times, the complaint was made in October 2018, while the Duke of Sussex and Meghan were living at Kensington Palace.
The newspaper reported that Meghan allegedly drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third member of staff.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace - which is responsible for the hiring of royal staff - said: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.
"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."
An earlier statement issued by Meghan's spokesman said: "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.
"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."
