Covid-19: A new variant in the UK and a festival fallout over vaccines

Coronavirus case rates in England are continuing to fall among all age groups, Public Health England says. The highest rate is among 30 to 39-year-olds, at 121.1 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 28 February. That's down from 178.3 cases last week. We've got data for the other age groups here. You can use our look-up tool to find out how many cases there are in your area. Meanwhile the World Health Organization said it was concerned about a "resurgence" of cases in Europe. It's comes as Germany did a U-turn over giving the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab to people aged over 65.