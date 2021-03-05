Covid-19: Brazil variant case traced, and nurses prepare possible strike

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the UK has continued to decrease. The weekly survey carried out by the Office for National Statistics indicates about one in 230 people had the virus in the seven days ending on 27 February, compared with one in 155 the previous week. The health secretary called the figures "encouraging news" ahead of the opening up of schools to all pupils in England on Monday. Matt Hancock added an extra £79m would be spent on mental health support for pupils - saying the return to school was a "long-awaited day for many... but for some it's also a moment of unease and anxiety".