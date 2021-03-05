Covid-19: Brazil variant case traced, and nurses prepare possible strike
1. Mystery person with Brazil variant in UK found
A mystery person infected with the Covid variant of concern first found in Brazil has now been traced. Six cases of the apparently more contagious P.1 variant had been located in the UK - but the identity of one patient remained unknown. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street briefing the person concerned has been staying at home - and there was no sign of further transmission. But extra testing is being put in place in Croydon, where they live. Read more about the Brazil variant here.
2. UK infection levels continue to drop
The number of people infected with coronavirus in the UK has continued to decrease. The weekly survey carried out by the Office for National Statistics indicates about one in 230 people had the virus in the seven days ending on 27 February, compared with one in 155 the previous week. The health secretary called the figures "encouraging news" ahead of the opening up of schools to all pupils in England on Monday. Matt Hancock added an extra £79m would be spent on mental health support for pupils - saying the return to school was a "long-awaited day for many... but for some it's also a moment of unease and anxiety".
3. Nurses prepare for strikes over 1% pay rise proposal
A nurses' union has set up a fund to prepare for possible strike action over a proposed 1% pay rise for NHS workers in England. Ministers say the proposal is "what's affordable" at a difficult time for the public finances, and the health secretary told the Downing Street press briefing that NHS staff had been "carved out" of a pay freeze affecting other public sector workers. But the Royal College of Nursing has called the recommendation derisory and is lobbying for a 12.5% increase. Our health editor says the unions see the proposal as scant reward for the huge efforts of staff during the pandemic.
4. Passengers told to complete declaration to travel form
Anyone travelling overseas from England from Monday will have to prove they are allowed to travel, or risk being turned away from the airport and fined. A "Declaration to Travel" document - available on a government website - sets out that the trip is permitted under current restrictions, such as for education or work. Individuals could face a £200 penalty if they fail to produce a completed form.
5. What is going on with government Covid contracts?
During the pandemic, the government has awarded thousands of contracts to private companies, spending billions of pounds of public money in the process. But the way these contracts have been awarded - and the huge sums of money involved - have led to accusations of a lack of transparency. So what are the rules on government contracts, and has anything changed during the pandemic? Our explainer has all the details.
