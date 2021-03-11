South Asian languages: How effective are the Covid vaccines?
After getting a single shot of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or the Pfizer jab, the chance of needing hospital treatment is reduced by more than 80%, research suggests.
However, it can take between two to three weeks for your body to build up some protection, so you still need to follow precautions.
Tamil
Dr Kavian Kulasabanathan advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.
Punjabi
Dr Dilsher Singh advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.
Urdu
Dr Anita Raja advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.
Sylheti
Dr Abdul Mannan advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.
Gujarati
Dr Rupa Parmar advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.