Prince Philip transfers back to King Edward VII's Hospital
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to King Edward VII's Hospital in London after his "successful" heart procedure this week, Buckingham Palace has said.
He is expected to remain in that hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days, the palace said.
Prince Philip, 99, underwent a procedure on a pre-existing condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday.
He has spent 17 nights in hospital since being admitted on 16 February.
The duke, who turns 100 in June, was first admitted to King Edward VII's where he was treated for an infection before being moved to Barts on Monday for tests and observation on his heart.
The exact reason for his initial admission was not disclosed, but it was not related to coronavirus.
On Wednesday the Duchess of Cornwall said Prince Philip was "slightly improving", during her visit to a Covid vaccination centre.
During his first stay at King Edward VII's, Prince Philip was visited by his son, the Prince of Wales.
Barts is an NHS hospital and home to Europe's largest specialised cardiovascular unit.
In 2011, Prince Philip suffered chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and had a stent fitted.
The duke, who retired from royal duties in 2017, has received treatment for other health conditions over the years, including a bladder infection in 2012 and exploratory surgery on his abdomen in June 2013.
The palace update on Prince Philip's hospital treatment comes two days before Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex airs on US television.
