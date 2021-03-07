Covid-19: First roadmap date approaches, and 'fundamentally flawed' PPE
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM urges caution as first roadmap date approaches
Boris Johnson has said the country is starting to move towards a sense of "normality", but has urged the public to remain cautious as schools in England get ready to open to more pupils on Monday. Parents face a range of first-day emotions, and two-thirds are worried about the amount of learning that has been lost.
2. Vaccine offer for 56 to 59-year-olds in England
More than 18 million people in England have already had one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and now those aged 56 to 59 are being invited to book their jab from this week. Letters offering those in the age group the vaccine started to be delivered to homes on Saturday. So, when will you get the vaccine?
3. Nurses condemn 'fundamentally flawed' PPE rules
Guidance on personal protective equipment (PPE) is "fundamentally flawed" and needs to be updated, the Royal College of Nursing has said. A report has found that existing recommendations do not fully acknowledge the risk of airborne transmission of coronavirus. The BBC spoke to one nurse who said she was not allowed to wear a higher-grade mask, despite having to go into the homes of patients with Covid.
4. 'How being a delivery man helps my autistic son'
Cal Carr, who has autism and a severe learning disability, has become a delivery driver for his community in a village in the Vale of Glamorgan - a "wonderful" role that has given him a new focus in lockdown. His mother, Sarah, said gifts and support from neighbours had made him feel needed.
5. Mardi Gras marches on in Sydney
Sydney's annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations may have been a scaled-back affair this year, but thousands still turned up to enjoy the festivities. Some 36,000 people gathered inside Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday and there was a headline performance from singer Rita Ora.
