Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed but faces new court date
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran on spying charges, has been freed after five years.
But her husband has been told a new court case against her is scheduled for next Sunday.
She had been under house arrest in Tehran since being moved from jail last March.
Richard Ratcliffe said his wife's ankle tag had now been removed.
