Covid-19: Schools back in England, and Covid fines for Rangers fans

Millions of children in England are going back to school after more than two months studying at home. Many secondary schools will have a phased return during the week, but most primary schools are expected to open for all pupils from Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the return as a first step towards a "sense of normality". Read more details on the school reopening - including how pupils will get Covid tests, with analysis from our correspondent Nick Triggle. Meanwhile, from today two people from different households can meet outside for recreation, which can include coffee on a bench, while one nominated person can make care home visits - but only while wearing PPE, and after a Covid test.