Meghan and Harry interview: Tabloid racism 'large part' of why we left UK, says duke
- Published
The Duke of Sussex has said racism from the tabloid press that filtered into the rest of society was a "large part" of why he and his wife left the UK.
Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that the UK tabloid media is "bigoted" and creates a "toxic environment" of "control and fear".
He said he thought the Prince of Wales had to "make peace with it".
Meghan said social media had made the relationship with the press like "the wild, wild west".
In previously unseen footage from the three hour 20 minutes interview, Oprah asked the prince if the couple left the UK because of racism. Prince Harry replied: "It was a large part of it."
He said someone who was "friends with a lot of the editors" had warned him: "Please don't do this with the media, they will destroy your life."
That person told him: "You need to understand that the UK is very bigoted." But the duke responded: "The UK is not bigoted, the UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids."
Speaking to Oprah, the prince added: "But, unfortunately, if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased then that filters out to the rest of society."