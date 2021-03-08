Covid-19: PM thanks teachers, a third wave warning and triplets on their 'big day'

The government is sticking to the rule that a positive rapid Covid test done in secondary schools in England cannot be overruled by the gold-standard tests processed by labs. Concerns have been raised by testing experts that significant numbers could be incorrectly told they are infected by the less accurate, rapid tests, leading them and their families to self-isolate for no reason. Asked if children should be allowed to exit self-isolation if the more reliable PCR test gave a negative result, children's minister Vicky Ford told the BBC: "They should not take the risk, we all want to make sure we can keep Covid out of the classrooms here." You can read more about school testing here.