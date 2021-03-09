Covid-19: Nightingales to close, and Scottish outdoor rules to be eased

The Nightingale hospitals set up in England to cope with a surge of Covid-19 cases will close from April, the NHS has said. Established last spring amid fears the NHS might be overwhelmed, the temporary hospitals were largely not needed. Some were used as rehab centres and the sites in London and Sunderland will stay open for vaccinations. Seven Nightingale hospitals were built in England, starting in April 2020 with the 4,000-bed facility at London's ExCel centre. Another was set up in Belfast, while Scotland and Wales had their own temporary hospitals. Here's a video of the London Nightingale being set up last year.