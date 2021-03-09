Covid-19: Nightingales to close, and Scottish outdoor rules to be eased
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Nightingale hospitals to close
The Nightingale hospitals set up in England to cope with a surge of Covid-19 cases will close from April, the NHS has said. Established last spring amid fears the NHS might be overwhelmed, the temporary hospitals were largely not needed. Some were used as rehab centres and the sites in London and Sunderland will stay open for vaccinations. Seven Nightingale hospitals were built in England, starting in April 2020 with the 4,000-bed facility at London's ExCel centre. Another was set up in Belfast, while Scotland and Wales had their own temporary hospitals. Here's a video of the London Nightingale being set up last year.
2. Scottish outdoor rules to be eased
Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland are expected to be eased slightly to allow more people to meet up outdoors. At present, only two people from two households are allowed to socialise outdoors. This was due to increase to four people from two households from 15 March, but this is expected to be brought forward. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs later today.
3. Vaccinated people can meet without masks, says new US guidance
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans. The CDC says they can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks or social distancing - and can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, if those people are at low risk for severe illness. More than 30 million Americans have been fully vaccinated so far. Here's our recent video from Texas, where the "mask mandate" ends soon.
4. Masks litter Philippine reefs
Masks and other protective equipment are washing up on coral reefs close to the Philippine capital, Manila. According to an estimate by the Asian Development Bank, the city has generated an extra 280 tonnes of medical waste per day since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch our video below.
5. How anxious people feel about life after lockdown
When the roadmap for lifting lockdown was set out, a lot of people felt like they had a summer to look forward to. But for those with social anxiety, there's a worry about how they'll adapt to life after lockdown.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This page looks at worldwide vaccination data.
