Meghan race issues 'taken very seriously' - Palace
- Published
The race issues raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "concerning" and will be addressed by the family privately, Buckingham Palace has said.
In a statement, the palace said "recollections may vary" but the issues raised in their interview with Oprah Winfrey are "taken very seriously".
The palace said the Royal Family is "saddened" to learn how challenging recent years have been for the couple.
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," it said.