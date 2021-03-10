Covid-19: 'No clear impact' from £37bn Test and Trace, and UK rejects EU vaccine claims

The impact of NHS Test and Trace is still unclear - despite the UK government setting aside £37bn for it over two years, MPs have warned. The Public Accounts Committee said Test and Trace was supposed to stop lockdowns - but since its creation there have been two more. It said the spending was "unimaginable" and warned the taxpayer could not be treated like an "ATM machine". But the government insisted the system was working. And Baroness Dido Harding, head of the National Institute for Health Protection, which runs the system, said: "It is making a real impact in breaking the chains of transmission." This piece looks at how Test and Trace works - while this piece from November looks at some of the problems the system faced last year.