False test results 'ruining' school return as Brits warned not to book holidays abroad

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says it is still too early to book foreign summer holidays - despite some countries saying they hope to welcome vaccinated British tourists from May. Current plans say people in England could be allowed to go on holiday abroad from 17 May, but Mr Shapps said there were "lots of questions... about how safe it will be in June". It comes as Heathrow's chief operating officer said queues up to seven hours long for border control at the airport were "unacceptable". Unions representing Border Force officials said part of the problem was that Covid restrictions required immigration officials to work in bubbles of 10.