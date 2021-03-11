Covid-19: Fears for cancer patients and Northern Ireland schools return discussed

Cancer patients are much less protected against Covid-19 than other people after one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a study suggests. However their immune response was greatly boosted by a second jab after three weeks, as recommended before the government extended the gap to 12 weeks to give some protection to greater numbers more quickly. Senior study author Dr Sheeba Irshad, from King's College London, says the "really worrying" findings should prompt an urgent review, although Cancer Research UK says the study is yet to be reviewed and patients should continue to follow GPs' advice.