Meghan and Harry interview: Royal Family 'very much not racist' - William
The Duke of Cambridge has said the royals are "very much not a racist family" in his first comments following accusations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a TV interview.
Speaking on a visit in east London, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but will do so.
Buckingham Palace previously said the claim a Royal Family member expressed concern over the Sussexes' unborn baby's skin colour was "concerning".
The matter will be addressed privately.
In a statement, the Palace said "recollections may vary" but that the Sussexes would "always be much loved family members".
As he departed a school in Stratford alongside his wife the Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday, Prince William was asked by a reporter: "Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?"
The duke replied: "We're very much not a racist family."
Asked whether he had spoken to Prince Harry since the Oprah interview, Prince William said: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."
In the TV interview, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that Prince Harry had been asked by an unnamed family member "how dark" their son Archie's skin might be.
Both Prince Harry and Meghan refused to say who made the comment - but Harry later clarified to Oprah that it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.
Harry also said it hurt that his family never spoke out about the "colonial undertones" of news headlines and articles.
And asked by Oprah if the couple left the UK because of racism, Harry replied: "It was a large part of it."
In the interview, Harry also spoke about his relationship with his family - especially with his father, the Prince of Wales, and brother Prince William.
At one point after stepping back as senior royals, Harry said Charles "stopped taking my calls".
And of William, Harry said: "The relationship is 'space' at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully."