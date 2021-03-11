Covid-19: Four more cases of Brazil variant in UK, and France eases travel rules
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Four more cases of Brazil variant found in England
It's approaching two weeks since the UK identified its first cases of the Covid variant first found in Brazil. Now four more cases have been spotted in England, taking the total to 10. Three of the cases are in South Gloucestershire and are said to be close or household contacts of two existing cases, while one case is a person in Bradford who returned from Brazil last month. There are concerns this variant - called P.1 - spreads more easily and may respond less well to vaccines, but experts are working to adapt them. There's more on the Brazil variant here.
2. France eases travel for UK and others
Although the government warned yesterday it was too early to book a foreign holiday, there's some promising news for people hoping to travel across the Channel this summer. France is easing its rules on travel to and from seven countries outside the EU, including the UK. It put the restrictions in place in January to try to stop the UK variant, but that variant is now circulating widely there. All passengers to France will still need to show proof of a negative Covid test.
3. 'No indication' Oxford jab linked to blood clots
Denmark and Norway have both temporarily suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after officials received reports of fatal or life-threatening blood clots in a small number of people. AstraZeneca says the safety of its vaccine has been studied extensively, and both the EU and UK drugs regulators say there is no evidence of a link between the vaccine and the clots. The number of cases in vaccinated people was no higher than in the general population, the EU regulator adds. Our health editor Michelle Roberts says it "may sound worrying, but it is not yet known if there is any connection between the two things".
4. NHS waits at record high after second wave
New figures released today show the Covid surge in January has had a negative impact on NHS waiting times in England for other types of treatment. Less than half the expected number of operations were done, pushing the waiting list to a record-high of 4.6 million, the NHS England stats show. More than 300,000 of those people have been waiting more than a year for treatment - compared to 1,600 before the pandemic began. Behind today's statistics are people in considerable pain and "waiting in limbo" the Royal College of Surgeons of England said.
5. The class of 2020 with a long path ahead
"It's a bit depressing really," says Matt Williams from Buckinghamshire. He's one of three graduates who have described their difficulties finding work since leaving university at the height of the pandemic. Jamie Morris, 22, an unemployed graduate from Henley-on-Thames in South Oxfordshire filmed the report for the BBC as figures showed that 1.74 million people in the UK were unemployed.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. As Northern Ireland updates its plan for home schooling, here's our guide to the lockdown easing plans across the UK.
