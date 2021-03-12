Covid-19: Infections level off in some parts and 'no reason' to stop Oxford jabs
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Coronavirus infections levelling off in some of UK
Coronavirus infections may be levelling off in some parts of the UK, data shows. Figures for the week up to 6 March suggest new cases continue to fall in England and Wales, but not in Northern Ireland or Scotland. The UK's latest R number - between 0.6 and 0.8 - suggests the outbreak is shrinking. A further 6,609 coronavirus cases were recorded in the UK on Friday, up from the 5,406 cases reported a week previously, following a large rise in the number of recorded tests carried out. Another 175 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have also been reported.
2. No reason to stop using AstraZeneca jab, says WHO
Countries should not stop using the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine over fears it causes blood clots, as there is no indication this is true, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. Bulgaria, Denmark and Norway are among the countries to pause its use. But on Friday a WHO spokeswoman said there was no link between the jab and an increased risk of developing a clot.
3. Wales relaxes lockdown rules
Going to the hairdresser and meeting friends in a garden are set to become legal again in Wales. The government is relaxing lockdown restrictions, with the "stay at home" rule replaced by a "stay local" message. Up to four adults from two households can meet up in a private garden in Wales from Saturday, First Minister Mark Drakeford says.
4. Scotland speeds up lockdown easing
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says a "modest" easing of lockdown rules that came into force on Friday could happen earlier, as a result of the progress made in suppressing the virus. Up to four adults from two different households are now able to meet in any outdoor space. Restrictions on young people have also been eased. Previous plans said this would not happen before 15 March.
5. Musicians in lockdown: 'My piano kept me going'
Musicians have shared their personal stories of life in lockdown, after the pandemic left thousands of jobs at risk and hundreds of UK music venues under threat of closure - all told through pictures by Bolton-based photographer Marge Bradshaw.
You can check how many cases there have been in your area.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
