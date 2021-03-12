Covid-19: Infections level off in some parts and 'no reason' to stop Oxford jabs

Coronavirus infections may be levelling off in some parts of the UK, data shows. Figures for the week up to 6 March suggest new cases continue to fall in England and Wales, but not in Northern Ireland or Scotland. The UK's latest R number - between 0.6 and 0.8 - suggests the outbreak is shrinking. A further 6,609 coronavirus cases were recorded in the UK on Friday, up from the 5,406 cases reported a week previously, following a large rise in the number of recorded tests carried out. Another 175 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have also been reported.