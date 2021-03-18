South Asian languages: 'When can I travel abroad?'
During lockdown, travel has not been allowed in the UK or abroad unless for "essential reasons". Returning travellers have had to quarantine when they re-enter the UK.
With lockdown restrictions slowly easing in the next few months, the earliest date people in England will be able to travel abroad for a holiday is 17 May.
Even this is not guaranteed. Under the government's lockdown exit plan, it depends on four tests being met, including the vaccine rollout going smoothly and no rise in Covid-related hospital admissions.
Punjabi
Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains in Punjabi the rules around travelling abroad.
Gujarati
Ushma Mistry explains in Gujarati the rules around travelling abroad.
Sylheti
Poppy Begum explains in Sylheti the rules around travelling abroad.
Tamil
Jeyapragash Nallusamy explains in Tamil the rules around travelling abroad.
Urdu
Shabnam Mahmood explains in Urdu the rules around travelling abroad.