Sarah Everard vigil organisers lose court challenge
The organisers of a vigil that had been planned for Sarah Everard in south London have lost their legal challenge against a police ban on the event, due to coronavirus restrictions.
A High Court judge refused to intervene in the case after a hearing on Friday.
Police had said the Clapham event could not go ahead as it would be "unlawful".
Organisers Reclaim These Streets say that by forcing them to cancel the vigil, the Met Police would be "silencing thousands of women".
A body found in woodland in Kent on Wednesday has now been identified as Ms Everard. She had last been seen alive in Clapham on 3 March, when she was walking home from a friend's house.
In the ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Holgate refused an application by Reclaim These Streets for the High Court to make "an interim declaration" that any ban on outdoor gatherings under Covid rules was "subject to the right to protest".
The judge also refused to make a declaration that an alleged policy by the Met Police of "prohibiting all protests, irrespective of the specific circumstances" was unlawful.
He said that "the requirements of the law have been clearly stated" in previous court rulings, including a challenge to coronavirus lockdown rules brought by businessman Simon Dolan, which was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in December.
The judge also said: "Given what has happened at the hearing, it may well be that there will be further communication between the claimants, and the solicitors they instruct, and the police to deal with the application of the regulations and (the rights to freedom of expression and assembly) to this particular event."
However, he added: "That is not a matter upon which the court should comment."
The judge concluded: "I decline to grant the interim relief sought. But I hope that, in this judgment, I have clarified the application of the law in so far as it is appropriate for me to do so at this stage."