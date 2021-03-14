Covid-19: Vulnerable people encouraged to get jab, and impact on high streets 'yet to be felt'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Vulnerable people urged to get a Covid vaccine
Millions of vulnerable people with underlying health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, are being urged to book their coronavirus jabs. Cancer Research UK, Mencap and the Terrence Higgins Trust are among 18 charities to write an open letter encouraging those in priority group six to book their vaccines. This includes those aged 16 to 64 with an underlying health condition, their carers, and people with learning disabilities. When will it be your turn to get the vaccine?
2. Pandemic impact 'yet to be felt' on high streets
An average of 48 businesses closed a day in Great Britain last year - more than 17,500 chain stores and other venues. Yet the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to be felt, according to accountants PwC.
3. FA Cup final to pilot return of fans
Football and snooker fans rejoice. The FA Cup final - potentially in front of 20,000 fans - and the World Snooker Championship are among the proposed pilot events to test the return of big crowds to venues this year. "Around a dozen" sporting and cultural events will be staged this spring, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
4. 'We were stockpiling chorizo, not toilet rolls'
The sight of empty shelves in supermarkets have not been uncommon during the pandemic, but unlike those who were stockpiling toilet roll, Phoenix Richardson's family were buying up his "safe" foods, such as pasta and sausages. The 15-year-old has avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, or ARFID, and will only eat very particular items. Meanwhile, MPs are calling for more action to support those with eating disorders amid a rise in people seeking help.
5. The babies born into a pandemic
Coronavirus measures in the past year have meant some expectant mothers faced being alone for baby scans, appointments and even giving birth. What can already be a stressful time is made even more so by the pandemic. Bristol-based portrait photographer Nina Raingold met five mothers who have experienced the challenges of giving birth recently.
You can check how many cases there have been in your area.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
