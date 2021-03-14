Covid-19: Vulnerable people encouraged to get jab, and impact on high streets 'yet to be felt'

Millions of vulnerable people with underlying health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, are being urged to book their coronavirus jabs. Cancer Research UK, Mencap and the Terrence Higgins Trust are among 18 charities to write an open letter encouraging those in priority group six to book their vaccines. This includes those aged 16 to 64 with an underlying health condition, their carers, and people with learning disabilities. When will it be your turn to get the vaccine?