Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca jab 'not linked to clots' and hairdressers reopen in Wales

A hospital porter whose photographs capture life on the pandemic frontline says he hopes they will help inform future generations. Adam Middleton, 19, says he had to record the images in places out of bounds to the public - such as the Covid wards and mortuary - at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, to present "an honest story". He adds: "It wasn't a very pleasant thing in a lot of those areas but it was a duty that I felt it had to be done."