Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca jab 'not linked to clots' and hairdressers reopen in Wales
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Oxford-AstraZeneca jab 'not linked to clots', despite suspensions - UK regulator
People should still get their Covid vaccine despite several EU countries pausing use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab amid concern about blood clots, according to the UK medicines regulator. The Netherlands is the latest country to suspend use of the jab as a precaution, following reports from Denmark and Norway about potential side effects related to clotting. But the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says evidence "does not suggest" the jab causes clots.
2. Hospitality bosses threaten court action
Pizza Express investor Hugh Osmond and Greater Manchester's night time economy adviser, Sacha Lord, are threatening court action over the way the government plans to release England from lockdown. In a letter to the prime minister, they say there is no "evidence or justification" for opening pubs and restaurants five weeks later than shops, with the hospitality sector losing £200m a day while doors are shut. The government has insisted the lockdown easing will driven by data and not dates. At the weekend, Scottish hospitality bosses urged the Holyrood government to change its approach.
3. Capturing life on the Covid-19 frontline
A hospital porter whose photographs capture life on the pandemic frontline says he hopes they will help inform future generations. Adam Middleton, 19, says he had to record the images in places out of bounds to the public - such as the Covid wards and mortuary - at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, to present "an honest story". He adds: "It wasn't a very pleasant thing in a lot of those areas but it was a duty that I felt it had to be done."
4. 'People are treating us like the disease'
With Britons of East and South East Asian heritage reporting increased racism since the pandemic, BBC Scotland hears their stories. Edinburgh mum Wei Saik says she was physically assaulted by group of teenage boys while walking home with her two young children one evening last November. "It was scary because there were about 10 of them," she says. "These boys were laughing really hard." While Police Scotland recorded 474 such hate crimes last year - up about 50% - campaigners say the real figure is higher.
5. Farewell to lockdown locks as hairdressers reopen... for some
A long wait comes to an end for many in Wales today, as hairdressers and barbers reopen for appointments. Salon owner Jacquie Jenkins says some clients who live alone burst into tears when she phoned them to say she was reopening. "Some of them live alone and don't see many people... it's not just about the hair, it's the whole social thing and company."
