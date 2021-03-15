Covid-19: Protest warning, and more EU countries halt Oxford jabs

More European countries have decided to suspend use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, after a series of incidents in Europe involving blood clots. France, Italy and Germany are the latest to halt their rollouts, joining several smaller European nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the UK continues "to be very confident" about its vaccine programme. It comes as a big increase in the number of people being offered Covid jabs in the UK is expected in the coming days, made possible by a large shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute in India. Our health correspondent Nick Triggle examines whether governments are being too cautious.