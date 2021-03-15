Sarah Everard vigil: Patel 'listening to women' but warns against protests
The home secretary says she understands public anger over Sarah Everard's death, but warned against protests while Covid restrictions are in place.
Priti Patel told MPs her heartache and that of others could be summed up as "she was just walking home".
She stressed that she was listening to women and girls.
A review into policing of Saturday's vigil for Ms Everard has been launched.
Officers removed a number of women from the gathering on Clapham Common in south London.
Four people were arrested for public order and Covid offences.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Ms Patel said the case had "rightly ignited anger at the danger posed to women by predatory men, and anger I feel as strongly as anyone."
She said she was committed to listening to women and girls, but urged people not to "participate in large gatherings or protests".
Ms Patel added that while the right to protest was a "cornerstone of our democracy, the government's duty remains to prevent more lives being lost during the pandemic".