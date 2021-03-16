Covid-19: Safety review into AstraZeneca jab and inside No 10's battle with Covid
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Safety review into Oxford-AstraZeneca jab
Vaccine safety experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) meet later to review the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, having urged countries not to pause Covid vaccinations over concerns about recipients who developed blood clots. On Monday, a WHO spokesman said there was "no evidence" the incidents were linked to the vaccine. However, several European nations are halting the rollouts as a precaution, despite the EU's medicines regulator saying vaccinations should continue.
2. Inside No 10's battle against Covid
It started, insiders say, with an initial "lack of concern" and the absence of a "proper" plan. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg hears the inside story of No 10's battle with the pandemic from 20 senior ministers and officials, past and present. Here's how 12 turbulent months unfolded, through Boris Johnson's hospitalisation, a prime ministerial "rush of blood" over summer reopening and the apparent success of an "expensive gamble" on vaccines.
3. Charities warn cancer death rate could rise
Without urgent action, the UK's cancer death rate will rise for the first time in decades. That's according to a group of 47 cancer charities, in light of NHS figures suggesting tens of thousands fewer people started cancer treatment since the first lockdown than during normal times. Radio 1 Newsbeat reports.
4. Sturgeon to set timetable for easing lockdown
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to set out dates for the end of the "stay at home" rule and the reopening of shops and hospitality this afternoon, after reviewing the latest scientific advice with her cabinet. Some measures could be phased in from 5 April, with further changes later in the month and more to follow in May.
5. 'I learned to walk again during lockdown'
How have you spent lockdown? Writing a book, taking up crochet, or watching every Oscar-winning film perhaps? Well, the winner of the BBC Young Reporter competition in the Midlands, Aflie, 14, learned to walk again, having had the lower part of a leg amputated during treatment for an aggressive type of cancer. Here's his story.
