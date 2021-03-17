Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca jab reassurance, and the scale of rough sleeping exposed
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid jab safe, insists Hancock
"Listen to the regulators", Health Secretary Matt Hancock urges and tells people to "get the jab" as soon as they get the opportunity. He insists the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is safe after some European nations paused its use amid concern over blood clots. The UK's medicines watchdog, the MHRA, says evidence "does not suggest" the jab causes clots but some 13 countries have suspended use of the vaccine while they seek further clarification on its safety.
2. Covid exposed 'much larger' rough sleeping issue
A government scheme to house rough sleepers during the pandemic "exposed the scale" of the issue, say MPs. More than 37,000 people were taken off the streets by January 2021 as part of the Everyone In initiative, brought in due to Covid. This was praised by the Public Accounts Committee which said the number was nearly nine times official estimates of rough sleepers, showing a "much larger" issue than the government had "acknowledged". The government says it has "ambitious plans" to end rough sleeping.
3. Catch-up plans 'not reaching poorest pupils'
The government's programme to help pupils who have missed school time catch up may not be reaching the most disadvantaged children, a report says. The National Tutoring Programme was launched last year to give extra tuition to the UK's poorest pupils and so far the Department for Education said it has invested £2bn to help pupils. However, fewer than half of pupils who have already received tuition as part of the scheme are from the poorest families, a National Audit Office report found.
4. Cash machine withdrawals drop by £37bn
Withdrawals from cash machines in the UK have fallen by £37bn during the 12 months of the Covid pandemic, renewing the debate over the future of cash. Link, which oversees the UK's cash machine network, says the number of visits to ATMs has fallen by 43% compared with the previous 12 months. But the amount withdrawn on each cash machine visit has gone up, from an average of £67 to £84. Less demand and Covid restrictions mean 4,000 fewer free ATMs are in operation.
5. Unsung heroes of the pandemic
Doctors and nurses in intensive care departments have shared their experiences throughout the pandemic, but what of the army of staff who have worked behind the scenes to keep hospitals running? The BBC spoke to three people about the highs and lows of the past year. Here are their stories.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. We've had a look at the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after its use was paused by a number of European countries.
